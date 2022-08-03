Kyrgios wins 1st singles match since making Wimbledon final

Less than a month since reaching his first Grand Slam final before losing to Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios defeated Giron 6-2, 6-3. It won't help him get over falling short at Wimbledon, which has not been easy. But, winning more may boost his confidence.

“That was like the golden opportunity I felt for me,” Kyrgios said of Wimbledon. “There are so many things I would have done differently I think now that I have digested that match, but I’m doing all the right things to put myself in that position again. I think I’m doing that, and my whole team is helping me achieve that goal.”