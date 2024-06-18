Nation & World News

Kylian Mbappé sustained a fractured nose and will need to wear a mask to play on at Euro 2024

Kylian Mbappé suffered a broken nose during France’s 1-0 win against Austria at the European Championship on Monday and will need to wear a protective mask if he plays on at the tournament
By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé suffered a broken nose during France's 1-0 win against Austria at the European Championship on Monday and will have to wear a protective mask if he plays on at the tournament.

The World Cup winning striker had to be substituted after colliding with Austria’s Kevin Danso during the Group D match at Dusseldorf Arena and France coach Didier Deschamps did not know in the immediate aftermath if the injury would rule him out of the rest of Euro 2024.

He was taken to a hospital in Dusseldorf and the France's Football Federation confirmed the extent of the injury.

“He will undergo treatment in the coming days, without undergoing surgery immediately,” it said in a statement. “A mask will be made so as to allow the number 10 of the French team to consider resuming competition after a period devoted to treatment.”

Mbappé sustained the injury in an aerial collision when his face struck Danso’s shoulder. Images showed Mbappé's nose was bloodied and swollen and he was in obvious pain as Austria goalkeeper Patrick Pentz signaled for medical assistance.

Later he addressed the incident on social media.

“Any ideas for masks?” he posted on X.

France said he had returned to the team's training camp with the rest of the squad.

