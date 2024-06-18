Kylian Mbappé sustained a fractured nose and will need to wear a mask to play on at Euro 2024

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé suffered a broken nose during France's 1-0 win against Austria at the European Championship on Monday and will have to wear a protective mask if he plays on at the tournament.

The World Cup winning striker had to be substituted after colliding with Austria’s Kevin Danso during the Group D match at Dusseldorf Arena and France coach Didier Deschamps did not know in the immediate aftermath if the injury would rule him out of the rest of Euro 2024.

He was taken to a hospital in Dusseldorf and the France's Football Federation confirmed the extent of the injury.