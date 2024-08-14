Kylian Mbappé starts on debut for Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Kylian Mbappé will make his debut for Real Madrid later Wednesday after being included in the team's starting lineup for the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta.

The 25-year-old France forward is the biggest draw in Warsaw after finally joining Madrid following a drawn-out saga with his former club, Paris Saint-Germain.

Madrid’s starting lineup in the Polish capital includes Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo in a formidable attack.