Nation & World News

Kylian Mbappé starting for France at Euro 2024 and will wear a mask against Poland

Kylian Mbappé has returned to France’s starting lineup for the match against Poland at the European Championship
Kylian Mbappe of France fits a protective goggles ahead of a Group D match between the France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kylian Mbappe of France fits a protective goggles ahead of a Group D match between the France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
By STEVE DOUGLAS – Associated Press
Updated 40 minutes ago

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé returned to France's starting lineup for the match against Poland at the European Championship on Tuesday, eight days after breaking his nose.

Mbappé, France's captain, will be wearing a protective mask for the Group D closer at Dortmund's Westfalenstadion.

The Real Madrid-bound striker sustained the broken nose late in France's 1-0 win over Austria on June 17 and was an unused substitute in the 0-0 draw with the Netherlands on Friday.

Mbappé has since featured in a behind-closed-doors match against a local youth team in Paderborn, where France's training base is in Germany.

France coach Didier Deschamps said on Monday that wearing a mask is limiting Mbappé's vision. Poland captain Robert Lewandowski, who had to wear a mask earlier in his career after breaking his cheekbone and nose, warned his fellow striker that he might have "problems reacting and seeing the ball."

Mbappé will be looking to score for the first time at a European Championship. He didn't score in four games in the 2021 tournament, nor against Austria.

France has already qualified for the round of 16, but could finish first, second or third in the group.

Aside from recalling Mbappé in place of the rested Antoine Griezmann, Deschamps also brought in Bradley Barcola for Marcus Thuram up front.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

ANALYSIS
A determined judge vows to keep Trump case moving

Credit: Douglas County

Judge arrested at Atlanta nightclub removed from office

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

North DeKalb Mall demolition begins this week

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Atlanta’s own CeeLo Green receives highest civilian honor in DeKalb
1h ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Atlanta’s own CeeLo Green receives highest civilian honor in DeKalb
1h ago

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Expert advice on weathering Georgia’s heat and humidity
The Latest

Credit: AP

Moldova’s premier hails 'a historical day' as the EU launches membership talks with his...
11m ago
UN-backed contingent of foreign police arrives in Haiti as Kenya-led force prepares to...
11m ago
U.S. sanctions 'sprawling' shadow banking network for supporting Iranian military
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Blake Guthrie

Overnight safari park opens in Madison
Atlanta’s presidential debate means security, traffic challenges
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds