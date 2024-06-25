Nation & World News

Kylian Mbappé scores on return from broken nose and France draws 1-1 with Poland at Euro 2024

Kylian Mbappé scored from the penalty spot on his return after breaking his nose before France conceded a spot kick by Robert Lewandowski in a 1-1 draw with Poland at the European Championship
Kylian Mbappe of France goes down on the pitch during a Group D match between France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Kylian Mbappe of France goes down on the pitch during a Group D match between France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
By STEVE DOUGLAS – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored from the penalty spot on his return after breaking his nose before France conceded a spot kick by Robert Lewandowski in a 1-1 draw with Poland at the European Championship on Tuesday.

Mbappé removed his protective mask to celebrate in front of France’s fans after converting his 56th-minute penalty for his first goal at a European Championship. It wasn’t enough to secure his team first place in Group D at Euro 2024, though.

Lewandowski had his penalty saved in the 77th minute by France goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who was adjudged to have come off his line. The Poland striker found the bottom corner with his second attempt.

France finished as runner-up to Austria in the group and will play the runner-up in Group E, which could be Belgium, Romania, Slovakia or Ukraine, in the last 16 on July 1.

France has yet to score an open-play goal at Euro 2024, having beaten Austria 1-0 on an own-goal and then drawn 0-0 with the Netherlands — when Mbappé was missing after breaking his nose against the Austrians.

Mbappé returned to the starting lineup against last-place Poland, which was already eliminated before the match began, and was clearly impaired by wearing a mask that limits his peripheral vision.

He largely kept away from overly physical challenges and didn't compete for the ball in the air.

Still, Mbappé remained France's most dangerous attacker and finally got his first goal in six matches at the tournament — taking in four at Euro 2020 and two at Euro 2024 — after Ousmane Dembele was tripped in the area.

Mbappé played the full game, starting as a central striker before ending up on the left wing, in another unconvincing display from France — a two-time European champion and the World Cup runner-up in 2022.

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Group D match between the France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Kylian Mbappe of France scores his side's opening goal from a penalty during a Group D match between the France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Kylian Mbappe of France is tackled by Poland's Nicola Zalewski during a Group D match between the France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Kylian Mbappe of France during a Group D match between the France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

France's Kylian Mbappe (10) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Group D match between the France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Poland's Robert Lewandowski, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring during a Group D match between the France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Poland's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring a penalty kick during a Group D match between the France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Poland's Robert Lewandowski, left, scores on a penalty kick during a Group D match between France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Poland's Robert Lewandowski gestures during a Group D match between the France and Poland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

