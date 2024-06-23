Nation & World News

Kylian Mbappé is getting used to his new mask ahead of France's game against Poland, teammate says

France captain Kylian Mbappé is getting used to wearing his new protective mask ahead of a possible return to play at Euro 2024 against Poland
France's Kylian Mbappe gestures during a training session in Paderborn, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. France will play against Poland during their Group D soccer match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament on June 25. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

France's Kylian Mbappe gestures during a training session in Paderborn, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. France will play against Poland during their Group D soccer match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament on June 25. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
30 minutes ago

PADERBORN, Germany (AP) — France captain Kylian Mbappé is getting used to wearing his new protective mask ahead of a possible return to play at Euro 2024 against Poland on Tuesday, his teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni said.

Mbappé sat out France's 0-0 draw with the Netherlands on Friday after breaking his nose in the team's opening 1-0 win over Austria and has been fitted with a protective mask as the injury heals.

“It’s no secret that he’s really looking forward to the next game, and as far as the mask is concerned, he’s starting to get used to it," Tchouaméni said Sunday.

"Obviously he would have preferred to play without it, but I think if you ask the doctor, he’s not going to give him the choice. It’s not going to change anything for him, we know he’ll be ready as soon as he’s on the pitch, and he’s going to bring us a lot.”

Midfielder Tchouaméni and Mbappé will also be club teammates after the European Championship when the striker joins up with his new club Real Madrid.

Tchouaméni suggested France was working on its finishing after the World Cup runner-up scored just one goal in its first two group-stage games at Euro 2024.

“We know we’ve got world-class strikers, and after a while they’re going to score goals, and it’s not necessarily just the strikers, it’s up to us too, whether it’s the midfielders or even the defenders, it’s a collective effort," Tchouaméni said. "But being more clinical in front of goal is one of our areas for improvement.”

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

France's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during a training session in Paderborn, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. France will play against Poland during their Group D soccer match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament on June 25. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

ELECTION 2024
Biden campaign launches pre-debate offensive across Georgia

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Mystery man who campaigned against Savannah bridge replacement plan unmasked

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Gridlock Guy: A loose horse causes three crashes and shuts down I-20 one May night

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

DeKalb and Decatur fire officials seek more women among their ranks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

DeKalb and Decatur fire officials seek more women among their ranks

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

More Georgia schools try to address a classroom distraction: Cellphones
The Latest

Credit: AP

Jordan takes 4 American wickets in 1 over as England secures spot in T20 World Cup...
8m ago
Millions in the US prepare for more sweltering heat as floodwaters inundate parts of the...
14m ago
Ceremony marks start of rebuilding for Pittsburgh synagogue targeted in antisemitic mass...
29m ago
Featured

Black women find freedom, healing and joy in rugged world of Atlanta roller derby
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds
BIRD FLU 2024
CDC has 1M bird flu tests ready, but almost no testing so far amid government roadblocks