Kylian Mbappe has told PSG he will leave at the end of the season, AP source says

Kylian Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain he will leave the club at the end of the season
FILE - PSG's Kylian Mbappe looks on during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lens at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain he will leave the club at the end of the season, it was reported on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN – Associated Press
2 minutes ago

Kylian Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain he will leave the club at the end of the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because Mbappe hasn’t made his decision public yet, said the French forward informed PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi on Thursday that he would not stay at the club when his contract expires.

The person said Mbappe — widely considered one of the best players in the world — did not tell the president which club he will join next.

Mbappe, who has consistently been linked with a move to Real Madrid, will be a free agent at the end of the campaign after seven years with PSG.

The France international informed the club last year that he would not trigger an extension to the contract he signed in 2021.

While Madrid seems like the most probable destination for Mbappe, his departure from PSG is likely to spark interest from a host of other clubs eager to sign the former World Cup winner and a possible bidding war.

Mbappe has been at PSG since 2017 after signing from Monaco in a transfer worth a reported $190 million.

In 2021, PSG turned down a bid of $190 million from Real Madrid for the World Cup-winning forward, who went on to sign his current contract.

Mbappe will be the latest superstar player to leave the French club in recent times following the departures of Lionel Messi and Neymar last year.

Mbappe won five French league titles with PSG, but has so far failed to lead it to success in the Champions League.

