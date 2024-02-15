Kylian Mbappe has told PSG he will leave at the end of the season, AP source says

Mbappe, who has consistently been linked with a move to Real Madrid, will be a free agent at the end of the campaign after seven years with PSG.

The France international informed the club last year that he would not trigger an extension to the contract he signed in 2021.

While Madrid seems like the most probable destination for Mbappe, his departure from PSG is likely to spark interest from a host of other clubs eager to sign the former World Cup winner and a possible bidding war.

Mbappe has been at PSG since 2017 after signing from Monaco in a transfer worth a reported $190 million.

In 2021, PSG turned down a bid of $190 million from Real Madrid for the World Cup-winning forward, who went on to sign his current contract.

Mbappe will be the latest superstar player to leave the French club in recent times following the departures of Lionel Messi and Neymar last year.

Mbappe won five French league titles with PSG, but has so far failed to lead it to success in the Champions League.

