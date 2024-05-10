Mbappé starts his goodbyes at Paris Saint-Germain as exit looms

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé announced again he's leaving Paris Saint-Germain, an unsurprising move by the French superstar who is expected to join Real Madrid.

Mbappé said on Friday on X he will play his final home game on Sunday against Toulouse.

“I never thought it would be this difficult to leave my country,” he said in the video post, adding he will face a new challenge after seven years at PSG.