Kyle Larson says Indy 500 appears to be 'priority' as storm threatens Indy 500-Coca Cola 600 double

“I think our plan is to keep this as a priority,” said Larson, who would need to receive a waiver from NASCAR to miss the Cup Series race at Charlotte. “I think I would be here racing. But I'm actually bummed about that in a way. I wanted it to just rain out today. With the rain coming, I'd rather it be a bigger storm and last longer.”

Larson hoped enough rain would force the Indy 500 to be run Monday, allowing him to start both races.

“But it looks like it's going to be that window where I guess we might be able to get it dry to race today,” Larson said, “but obviously that affects things for the 600. It's still the weather. You don't know how that is going to go exactly. But the worst-case scenario is happening, which is a bummer. We'll get on the track in something today.”

Larson is starting fifth in the Indy 500 in the No. 17 car for Arrow McLaren in a joint venture with Hendrick Motorsports, his NASCAR team. Rick Hendrick was at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to watch Sunday, and while Larson was not supposed to miss the Cup Series race, the NASCAR team owner wavered a lbit earlier in the week when asked about the weather.

“We’ve talked about it many times, and we know we need to be at Charlotte for the points,” Hendrick said. “We’re just going to let it play out ... (and) we’ll make that decision Sunday.”

Larson was planning to follow the blueprint used by others who attempted both races: He would finish the Indy 500, take a helicopter to a nearby airfield, board a private jet to Charlotte, then climb aboard another helicopter for the last hop to Charlotte Motor Speedway. If the Indy 500 began on time, he would have just enough time to make it for the start.

With the start of the race delayed, Larson and his team would be forced to make a difficult decision.

“It would be very hard. It would be very tough,” Hendrick said of the possibility of pulling Larson from the Indy 500 early. "We’ve got a tremendous amount of folks there at Indy, and he’s in such a good position, it would be extremely hard.”

