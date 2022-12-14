ajc logo
X

Kyiv mayor reports explosions in center of Ukrainian capital

National & World News
Updated 23 minutes ago
The mayor of Kyiv is reporting multiple explosions in the Ukrainian capital, the first such time in weeks during Russia’s ongoing war against the country

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The mayor of Kyiv reported multiple explosions in the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday, the first such time in weeks during Russia’s ongoing war against the country.

Vitali Klitschko wrote in a post on Telegram that there were explosions in a central district of the capital that is home to many government agencies and buildings. He said municipal teams were in place and more details were expected.

The reported blasts come as Ukraine has faced a barrage of Russian air strikes across the country, largely targeting infrastructure, in recent weeks as well as continued fighting along the front lines in the eastern and southern regions.

It was not immediately clear what the targets were, or whether civilian, administrative or military sites were the aim.

U.S. officials said Tuesday the United States was poised to approve sending a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, agreeing to an urgent request from Ukrainian leaders desperate for more robust weapons to shoot down incoming Russian missiles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed Western leaders as recently as Monday to provide more advanced weapons to help his country in its war with Russia. The Patriot would be the most advanced surface-to-air missile system the West has provided to Ukraine to help repel Russian aerial attacks in the war between the countries that erupted with Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

U.S. officials also said last week that Moscow has been looking to Iran to resupply the Russian military with drones and surface-to-surface missiles.

Ukrainian authorities said that during the latest round of volleys on Dec. 5, more than 60 of 70 strikes were intercepted by air defense systems. Klitschko said Ukrainian forces shot down 10 self-explosive drones over Kyiv and the region Wednesday.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Warnock’s US Senate victory audited by Georgia election officials 7h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Department of Corrections

Coworkers stunned after Gwinnett correctional officer gunned down in parking lot
8h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

5 arrested around metro Atlanta in connection with violent New Jersey home invasion
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech reels in Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane from transfer portal
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech reels in Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane from transfer portal
15h ago

Credit: Coffee County

Feds asked to investigate multistate ‘plot’ to copy election software
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Morry Gash

Warriors' Green says Bucks fan 'threatened' him; fan tossed
2m ago
Winter US storm brings warnings of more tornadoes, blizzards
10m ago
California reparations task force to talk eligibility
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
18h ago
Mike Leach, Mississippi State football coach, dies at 61
9h ago
Braves Report podcast: Breaking down the Sean Murphy-William Contreras trade
21h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top