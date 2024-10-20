Kyiv launches more than 100 drones over Russia as a missile strike on Ukraine injures 17

Local Gov. Gleb Nikitin wrote on social media Sunday that four fighters had been injured repelling a drone attack over Dzerzhinsk's industrial zone, but did not give further details.

Such large-scale aerial attacks are still relatively rare over Russia 2 1/2 years after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

A similar attack at the end of September saw Russia's Ministry of Defense report the destruction of 125 drones across seven regions.

Meanwhile, 17 people were injured in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih after the city was hit with two Russian ballistic missiles, officials said Sunday.

The attack late Saturday evening damaged homes and businesses, said local administration head Oleksandr Vilkul.

In a statement on social media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia had launched some 800 guided aerial bombs and more than 500 attack drones over Ukraine in the past week alone.

“Every day, Russia strikes our cities and communities. It is deliberate terror from the enemy against our people,” he said, renewing calls for continued air support from the country’s allies.

“United in defense, the world can stand against this targeted terror.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine