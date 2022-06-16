ajc logo
X

Kyiv Diary: European leaders bear witness to war's horror

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron watch debris as they visit Irpin, outside Kyiv, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron watch debris as they visit Irpin, outside Kyiv, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

National & World News
By JOHN LEICESTER, Associated Press
Updated 52 minutes ago
Before meeting Ukraine's president, a group of European leaders took a tour of the devastation wrought by Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Before the ceremony and the serious meetings about war, the European leaders witnessed the devastation wrought by Russia. A must. To understand Ukraine's fight for survival, they had to see it themselves, with their own eyes.

The blown up buildings. The smashed cars. And a message of hope spray-painted on a damaged building despite mounting Ukrainian deaths.

French President Emmanuel Macron spotted it immediately amid the ruins Thursday.

“Look at that, ‘Make Europe, not war,’” Macron said, pointing and reading the words out loud in English. “It’s very moving to see that.”

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania had a walking tour of Irpin, a small city which bore the full brunt of Russia's failed assault on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in the first weeks of the war. The tour preceded a meeting in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who met them wearing army green pants, a matching T-shirt and sneakers.

If the four hadn't fully grasped the scale of the horrors inflicted by the Russian invasion, ravages like the ones visited across much of Europe during World War I and World War II, then Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Premier Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis have no excuses now.

The leaders traveled by overnight train to the Ukrainian capital because flights aren’t possible in the wartime airspace where missiles, drones, fighter jets and helicopters have rained down death and destruction. Iohannis, whose country has been a key destination for Ukrainian refugees, traveled separately from the others.

Standing out in their suits and ties amid the heavily armed soldiers guarding them, they heard from a Ukrainian government minister how Russian soldiers fired indiscriminately at families in cars and how the blowing up of bridges had blocked escape routes, locking people in a furnace of death and fighting.

“How many cities do you have in such a situation?” Macron asked.

“Hundreds,” Oleksiy Chernyshov, Ukraine's minister for communities and territories development, replied.

“They were shooting into the families, children, women” as they tried to flee the fighting, the minister said. ”They were just deliberately killing people inside the cars.”

Macron wanted to understand how troops could do such things.

“How do you explain this?” he asked.

Chernyshov explained that some of the killers appeared to have been ordinary young soldiers and others appeared to have been special forces from the Caucasus region, which lies between the Black and Caspian seas. Moscow has deployed fighters from Chechnya, known for their ferocity, to Ukraine.

“We have hundreds of these cases, I am sorry to say. They are still going on,” he said.

The devastated buildings with their innards blown out that the chancellor, the premier and the presidents walked past are just a fraction of the destruction in Ukraine after nearly four months of fighting.

The official said more than 12,000 apartment buildings have been destroyed so far. Add to that electricity substations, heating plants, roads, bridges, schools, churches.

“You name it,” the minister said. “A lot of things to be rebuilt.”

The leaders wanted to know more.

How was the Russian advance going now? Scholz asked.

Macron wanted to know whether additional forces were being massed in Belarus, posing another possible threat to Ukraine.

“We think yes,” Chernyshov said.

Macron was clearly moved. He called Irpin, which Ukrainian forces retook as Russian troops retreated from around Kyiv, “a heroic town.”

“This is where the Ukrainians stopped the Russian army,” he said.

The French leader said Irpin bore “the traces of barbary.”

“Massacres were carried out.” he said. “We have the first traces of what are war crimes.”

So now they know: With their own eyes.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined ShapeCaption
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, partially obscured second right, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, right, visit Irpin Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Credit: Ludovic Marin

French President Emmanuel Macron, center, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, partially obscured second right, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, right, visit Irpin Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Credit: Ludovic Marin

Combined ShapeCaption
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, partially obscured second right, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, right, visit Irpin Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Credit: Ludovic Marin

Credit: Ludovic Marin

Combined ShapeCaption
French President Emmanuel Macron visits Irpin, outside Kyiv, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Credit: Ludovic Marin

French President Emmanuel Macron visits Irpin, outside Kyiv, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Credit: Ludovic Marin

Combined ShapeCaption
French President Emmanuel Macron visits Irpin, outside Kyiv, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Credit: Ludovic Marin

Credit: Ludovic Marin

Combined ShapeCaption
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz inspects a damaged car as he visits Irpin, Ukraine, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna)

Credit: Roman Hrytsyna

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz inspects a damaged car as he visits Irpin, Ukraine, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna)

Credit: Roman Hrytsyna

Combined ShapeCaption
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz inspects a damaged car as he visits Irpin, Ukraine, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna)

Credit: Roman Hrytsyna

Credit: Roman Hrytsyna

Combined ShapeCaption
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Irpin, outside Kyiv, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Credit: Ludovic Marin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Irpin, outside Kyiv, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Credit: Ludovic Marin

Combined ShapeCaption
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Irpin, outside Kyiv, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Credit: Ludovic Marin

Credit: Ludovic Marin

Combined ShapeCaption
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, second left, shake hands with French President Emmanuel Macron, as they are flanked by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, left, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, at the Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 16, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron, left, shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Four European leaders, of France, Italy, Germany and Romania, made a high-profile visit to Ukraine, where they were saw the ruins of a Kyiv suburb on Thursday and denounced the brutality of a Russian invasion that has killed many civilians. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, second left, shake hands with French President Emmanuel Macron, as they are flanked by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, left, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, at the Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 16, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron, left, shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Four European leaders, of France, Italy, Germany and Romania, made a high-profile visit to Ukraine, where they were saw the ruins of a Kyiv suburb on Thursday and denounced the brutality of a Russian invasion that has killed many civilians. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Combined ShapeCaption
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, second left, shake hands with French President Emmanuel Macron, as they are flanked by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, left, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, at the Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 16, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron, left, shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Four European leaders, of France, Italy, Germany and Romania, made a high-profile visit to Ukraine, where they were saw the ruins of a Kyiv suburb on Thursday and denounced the brutality of a Russian invasion that has killed many civilians. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Editors' Picks
Inside the winning streak that has turned around Braves’ season1h ago
Ozzie Albies of the Braves undergoes successful surgery for foot fracture
16h ago
Poll: What’s most impressive stat in Braves’ 13-game win streak?
Man caught in child sex sting on Tinder sentenced to 5 years in prison in Cobb
14h ago
Man caught in child sex sting on Tinder sentenced to 5 years in prison in Cobb
14h ago
DeKalb continues contracting with company of woman guilty of federal fraud
1h ago
The Latest
EU leaders decry Russian brutality in visit to Ukraine
14m ago
Rich nations hit brakes on climate aid to poor at UN talks
18m ago
Production at bedeviled baby formula factory halted by storm
27m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top