Kyan Evans and favored No. 12 seed Colorado State beat short-handed Memphis 78-70 in March Madness

This 12-over-5 result was no shocker, with Colorado State a 2 1/2-point favorite according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Coach Penny Hardaway's Tigers (29-7) were not at full strength, with veteran guard and third-leading scorer Tyrese Hunter sidelined by a left foot injury.

Dain Dainja had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Memphis, ending the season with his third straight double-double. PJ Haggerty, the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, finished with 18 points, as did Colby Rogers.

“It’s not how we wanted it to end," Hardaway said. “We had an opportunity to do some special things, and just couldn’t get it done.”

Jalen Lake pitched in with 14 points for Colorado State and Jaylen Crocker-Johnson scored 12.

The Rams took control to start the second half. Seven players scored in the first eight minutes as Colorado State turned a five-point deficit into a six-point lead.

“Just when I don’t think this group can give us more, they find another gear, and guys step up,” Medved said.

Clifford, who made just two field goals in the first 27 minutes, hit a turnaround jumper with 13:38 left to give the Rams a 52-50 advantage. The next time down the court, he found Bowen Born for an open layup to make it 54-50. The Tigers did not get within one possession the rest of the day.

“Maybe not my best shooting night, but I was just trying to find ways to do other things to impact the game when I’m not shooting well,” Clifford said.

Record setter

Haggerty converted a transition layup with just under four minutes left in the first half to break the AAC single-season scoring record — previously held by Kendric Davis — with 746 points.

Injured guards

Hunter, who earned first-team all-AAC honors in his first season with the Tigers, spent his second straight game on the bench with a walking boot on his left foot.

“Obviously, we missed our leader. That’s our vocal leader, best defensive guard, the guy that gets out to people and understands leadership and experience,” Hardaway said. “We definitely missed that.”

Dante Harris, who spent the season as Hunter's backup before suffering an ankle injury of his own on March 4, also didn't play. Baraka Okojie started for the second straight game and had four assists.

