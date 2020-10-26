Kushner says Black people must 'want to be successful'

“President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about, but he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful," Kushner said on “Fox & Friends.”

Kushner, who is also Trump's son-in-law, also criticized prominent people who raised their voices after the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody, but then didn’t follow through and work to find ways to improve the lives of Black people in America.