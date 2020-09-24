Kuhl goes 7 sharp innings as Pirates blank slumping Cubs 7-0

Geoff Hartlieb and Blake Cederlind completed the shutout in which the Pirates’ staff was backed by four home runs.

Moran connected in the first inning to open the scoring and Reynolds homered in the second off Alec Mills (5-5). The Pirates got a third solo homer in the third inning from Adam Frazier to move in front 3-0 and Josh Bell hit a two-run blast in the fifth off Kyle Ryan that pushed the lead to 6-0.

Jared Oliva had the first two hits of his major league career for Pittsburgh with a pair of singles.

Mills lasted 3 2/3 innings and gave up four runs and eight hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

STALLINGS IS MVP

C Jacob Stallings won the Roberto Clemente Award as the Pirates’ most valuable player in voting by the Pittsburgh chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America. He won the Chuck Tanner Good Guy Award.

The Steve Blass Award, emblematic of the Pirates’ top pitcher, went to LHP Steven Brault.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: CF Ian Happ did not play. Manager David Ross said he “tweaked” an ankle on Wednesday night while running the bases. … 3B Kris Bryant (lower right oblique stiffness) missed his third straight game and Ross did not have an update on his condition before the game.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Visit the crosstown White Sox on Friday night to open a three-game series to end the regular season. RHP Yu Darvish (7-3, 2.22 ERA) gets his last chance to impress NL Cy Young Award voters as he faces RHP Dylan Cease (5-3, 3.52).

Pirates: Start a three-game series against the Indians at Cleveland. RHP Mitch Keller (1-1, 3.24) will make his first start since being pulled with a no-hitter going through six innings Saturday against St. Louis. RHP Carlos Carrasco (3-4, 2.90) starts for the Indians.

Chicago Cubs catcher Victor Caratini, left, gets the tag on Pittsburgh Pirates' JT Riddle (15) who was attempting to score on a single by Adam Frazier during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier (26) makes the catch on a fly ball by Chicago Cubs' Cameron Maybin as he collides with left fielder Jared Oliva to end a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. The Pirates won 7-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Blake Cederlind delivers during the bottom of the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. The Pirates won 7-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar