Kuemper pulled after allowing 5 goals in Avs' 6-2 loss

There were discussions about who would start the Tampa Bay series but a now healthy Kuemper got the call and things were going well for Colorado until the Lightning returned home for Game 3 and turned the tables on the Avalanche. After being the team thriving on pressuring the Lightning into mistakes and holding them to 16 shots in Game 2, Monday night found the Avalanche on their heels with a number of bad defensive turnovers that saw Kuemper unable to make the big save on ensuing Tampa Bay shots.

The end for Kuemper came when Tampa Bay tough guy Pat Maroon made it 5-2 with an in-close backhander 11:15 into the second. The goal came after Colorado defenseman Josh Manson made an errant pass from behind the net.