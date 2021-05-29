Kucherov's return could jolt Lightning-Hurricanes series

“It took a few games for me to adjust to the speed and physically adjust to the game,” Kucherov said. But after two games I felt normal.”

Kucherov’s presence will offer a major change from the eight regular-season meetings, with Brind’Amour calling Kucherov “probably the freshest guy in the league.”

“It’s one thing one thing to watch it on tape,” captain Steven Stamkos said. “It’s another to go out there and execute to stop it.”

The Hurricanes, too, have their own addition in top-line winger Teuvo Teravainen, who didn't play in those games while being sidelined for significant time in an injury-hit regular season. The teams split those eight divisional meetings.

“We haven’t seen Teravainen on their team … so you’re getting slightly different looks,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said.

GOALIE MATCHUP

Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy is coming off his second career playoff shutout and has won eight of his last 11 postseason starts.

Carolina has leaned on rookie Alex Nedeljkovic, who got the start in all six games against Nashville and was sharp – at times, spectacular – during that series.

“He’s got nothing to do with what I do in the middle of a game and vice versa, what I do has no effect on what he should be doing,” Nedeljkovic said of finding motivation based on a goaltender matchup. “At least that’s what you try to tell yourself. … You’ve just got to worry about yourself.”

GOODROW’S RETURN

In addition to Kucherov, the Lightning also got gritty winger Barclay Goodrow back after he missed the first five games of the Florida series because of injury.

“He’s really hard to play against,” Cooper said. “Every team, you can’t have all Ferraris. Sometimes you need a good, old-fashioned four-wheel drive Jeep, and that’s to get you through the mud and that’s what Barclay Goodrow can do for you.”

HURRICANES’ HEALTH

The health of Carolina top defenseman Jaccob Slavin will be worth watching.

Slavin played in Game 1 despite a lower-body injury, then missed the next three games before returning for Games 5 and 6. He assisted on Carolina's tying goal in the third period and on the overtime winner – very nearly scoring it himself — in Game 6 against the Predators to clinch the series.

Slavin said Thursday he felt good and the decision to miss games and get time to heal was the right one.

Carolina winger Nino Niederreiter left Saturday’s practice early, though Brind’Amour said he didn’t think it is a major concern.

FULLER HOUSE

The Hurricanes’ rowdy home crowd will be even bigger.

The team had announced that the NHL had granted approval for PNC Arena to host an increased capacity. That came after the arena installed a 500-ton chiller to increase air flow while ensuring integrity of the ice despite the rising temperatures outside.

The team said Saturday the capacity will be 16,299 for Games 1 and 2, up from about 12,000 for the Nashville series.

TOPPING THE CHAMPS

This will mark the second time in their three-year playoff run that the Hurricanes have played the reigning Stanley Cup champion. The Hurricanes won the other, beating Washington in Game 7 of a 2019 first-round series on Brock McGinn's double-overtime winner.

___

AP Sports Writer Fred Goodall in Tampa, Florida, and AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno in Washington contributed to this report.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour, left, questions a call during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Nashville Predators Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) scores goal against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Credit: Mark Zaleski Credit: Mark Zaleski

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) and goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) defend the goal against Nashville Predators left wing Erik Haula (56) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Barclay Goodrow (19) dumps the puck past Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour (62) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara