Krueger beats Zhu at Japan Open for maiden tour title

American Ashlyn Krueger capped a perfect week to win her maiden tour title by stunning top-seeded Zhu Lin of China 6-3, 7-6 (6) in the final of the Japan Open
National & World News
39 minutes ago
X

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — American Ashlyn Krueger capped a perfect week to win her maiden tour title by stunning top-seeded Zhu Lin of China 6-3, 7-6 (6) in the final of the Japan Open.

Krueger hadn’t dropped a set at the tournament leading into Sunday’s final and the 19-year-old Texan showed few nerves as she broke No.35-ranked Zhu's first service game of the match and then maintained composure through a tight second set and tiebreaker to claim her breakthrough title in one hour and 36 minutes.

Before this week, the 123rd-ranked Krueger's best tour result was the quarterfinals on the grass of ’s-Hertogenbosch. She came into the week without a main-draw win on hard courts this year.

Her victory in Osaka will move the American inside the top 100 for the first time.

——

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

NEW PHOTOS: Music Midtown day 2 gets some mud and plenty of Billie Eilish8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United dominates Lionel Messi-less Miami
10h ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

SUNDAY’S WEATHER
Morning showers, afternoon sunshine
9h ago

Credit: AP

Matt Olson makes history, but Braves bullpen struggles again in loss to Marlins
8h ago

Credit: AP

Matt Olson makes history, but Braves bullpen struggles again in loss to Marlins
8h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Dickens pushes back against potential City Council referendum legislation
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

UN committee votes to list ruins of ancient Jericho as a World Heritage Site in Palestine
18m ago
EU and Italian leaders tour tiny Lampedusa as tensions rise over surge in migrant...
30m ago
Chinese police detain wealth management staff at the heavily indebted developer...
40m ago
Featured

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
Savannah Bananas: Baseball Hall of Fame celebrates the fun Georgia team
Saving endangered historic Black structures in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top