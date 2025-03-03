Nation & World News
Kroger Chairman and CEO resigns following investigation into personal conduct

Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen is stepping down after an internal investigation into his personal conduct
FILE - Kroger CEO William Rodney McMullen speaks during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights hearing on the proposed Kroger-Albertsons grocery store merger,, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Credit: AP

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen has resigned after an internal investigation into his personal conduct.

One of the largest grocery chains in the country said Monday that the investigation into McMullen's personal conduct was unrelated to the business, but was found to be inconsistent with its business ethics policy.

Board member Ronald Sargent will serve as chairman and interim CEO, effective immediately.

Sargent has been on Kroger's board since 2006 and has served as the lead director of the company since 2017. He's worked in several roles at the grocery chain across stores, sales, marketing, manufacturing and strategy. Sargent is also the former Chairman and CEO of Staples.

Kroger said its board was made aware of the situation on Feb. 21 and immediately hired an outside independent counsel to conduct an investigation, overseen by a special board committee.

The company said that McMullen’s conduct is not related to its financial performance, operations or reporting, and did not involve any Kroger associates.

Kroger will conduct a search for its next CEO, with Sargent agreeing to remain as interim CEO until someone is appointed to the role permanently.

Shares of Kroger, based in Cincinnati, fell about 1.3% before the opening bell.

President Donald Trump, left, gestures as is escorted by Air Force Col. Angela Ochoa, commander of the 89th Airlift Wing, center, as he walks from Marine One before boarding Air Force One, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Credit: AP

Emergency services and police stand at Paradeplatz in Mannheim, Germany, after a serious incident, Monday March 3, 2025. (Dieter Leder/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

