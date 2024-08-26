Kroger and Albertsons head to court to defend merger plan against US regulators' objections

Kroger and Albertsons will defend their plan to merge – and try to overcome the U.S. government's objections – in a federal court hearing scheduled to begin Monday in Oregon.

The two companies proposed what would be the largest supermarket merger in U.S. history in October 2022. They say joining together would help them rein in costs and better compete with big rivals like Walmart and Costco.

But the Federal Trade Commission sued to try to block the deal, saying it would eliminate competition and raise grocery prices in a time of already high food price inflation. The commission also alleged that quality would suffer and workers' wages and benefits would decline if Kroger and Albertsons no longer competed with each other.