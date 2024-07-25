Kroger, Albertsons agree to temporarily halt merger plans while Colorado lawsuit proceeds

A judge in Denver District Court was scheduled to consider a preliminary injunction that would temporarily block the merger on Aug. 12. But on Thursday, Judge Andrew Luxen said all of the parties in the case had agreed that Kroger and Albertsons would temporarily halt their merger plans until after the court rules in the state's case.

Luxen will consider the state's argument that the merger should be permanently blocked during a trial scheduled to begin Sept. 30.

The case is one of several challenging the $24.6 billion merger.

In February, the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the merger in federal court. That lawsuit, which will proceed in Oregon, was joined by eight states and the District of Columbia. The judge in that case is scheduled to consider the FTC's request for a preliminary injunction on Aug. 26.

The state of Washington has also sued to block the merger.