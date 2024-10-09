Nation & World News

Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald and Kelli O'Hara join livestreamed 'Broadway Rallies for Kamala'

Anne Hathaway, Kelli O’Hara, Kristin Chenoweth and Audra McDonald and other stars of stage and screen are set for a campaign rally for Kamala Harris in New York City next week
This combination of images shows actors, from left, Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, and Kelli O'Hara, who will participate in a campaign rally in New York on Monday for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago

Stars of stage and screen — including Anne Hathaway, Kelli O'Hara, Kristin Chenoweth and Audra McDonald — are set for a campaign rally for Kamala Harris in New York City next week that will be livestreamed.

"Broadway Rallies for Kamala" will be performed in front of a live, invited audience and live streamed nationally for free on Monday via BroadwayWorld at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

The event will include appearances and performances by Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Wilson Cruz, Arielle Jacobs, Erika Henningsen, Isabelle McCalla, J. Harrison Ghee, Judy Kuhn, Lilli Cooper, Rosie Perez and Shaina Taub. Chasten Buttigieg, the spouse of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, will also be on hand.

The evening event will be paired with a daytime virtual phone bank, “Kamala Dial-A-Thon,” with volunteers hoping to make 1 million phone calls alongside Broadway and Hollywood talent to help get out the vote.

The push is part of an effort by Broadway for Harris, a volunteer coalition of industry professionals and theater enthusiasts hoping to elect Harris and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz as well as down-ballot Democratic candidates this November.

