Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald and Kelli O'Hara join livestreamed 'Broadway Rallies for Kamala'

Stars of stage and screen — including Anne Hathaway, Kelli O'Hara, Kristin Chenoweth and Audra McDonald — are set for a campaign rally for Kamala Harris in New York City next week that will be livestreamed.

"Broadway Rallies for Kamala" will be performed in front of a live, invited audience and live streamed nationally for free on Monday via BroadwayWorld at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

The event will include appearances and performances by Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Wilson Cruz, Arielle Jacobs, Erika Henningsen, Isabelle McCalla, J. Harrison Ghee, Judy Kuhn, Lilli Cooper, Rosie Perez and Shaina Taub. Chasten Buttigieg, the spouse of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, will also be on hand.