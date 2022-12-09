ajc logo
X

Kristen Stewart to lead 73rd Berlinale film festival jury

National & World News
23 minutes ago
Organizers of the annual Berlin film festival say Kristen Stewart will head the international jury in 2023

BERLIN (AP) — Organizers of the annual Berlin film festival said Friday that Kristen Stewart will head the international jury in 2023..

The American actor, screenwriter and director, who starred in the "Twilight" series and recently played Princess Diana in "Spencer," for which she received an Oscar nomination, will lead the judges' panel at the 73rd Berlinale.

“She’s one of the most talented and multi-faceted actors of her generation," festival directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a statement, adding that "with an impressive body of work behind her, Kristen Stewart is the perfect bridge between U.S. and Europe.”

Stewart made her directorial and screenwriting debut in 2018, and was a member of the international jury at the Cannes Film Festival that year.

The Berlin International Film Festival takes place from Feb. 16-26.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink/AJC

The Jolt: These Georgia voters cast blank ballots in Senate runoff3h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: With Abrams aide’s Tweets, Democrats’ wake up call goes to voicemail
3h ago

Credit: TNS

HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Ga.
3h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Resignations, new chair amid shakeup on MARTA Board
41m ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Resignations, new chair amid shakeup on MARTA Board
41m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Delays downtown, on I-285 after 2 tractor-trailer crashes
1h ago
The Latest
SF Conservatory buys Askonas Holt representation agency
4m ago
Wall Street drifts as US inflation slows but remains hot
6m ago
NATO chief fears Ukraine war could widen into wider conflict
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
10h ago
Kemp: No state gas tax through the holidays, but levy returns in January
19h ago
Dinosaurs, Breakfast with the Grinch and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top