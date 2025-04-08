Kris Jenkins, the Villanova hero in 2016 national title game, sues NCAA for money he could have made

Attorney Kevin T. Duffy Jr. of Greenwich, Connecticut, filed Jenkins' lawsuit Saturday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. It requests a jury trial and compensation for Jenkins to be determined at trial. The NCAA declined to comment.

According to the lawsuit, Jenkins is entitled to a share of the largesse associated with Villanova winning the national title on his buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

As a result of that shot, the lawsuit says, the NCAA reportedly paid the Big East $19.1 million to distribute among its member schools; the athletic department received a $22.6 million gift, largest in program history; and the athletic program generated $11.4 million in revenue and fully funded its non-revenue sports.

The lawsuit notes alumni donations increased 27% in 2016, enrollment increased and that the publicity value of winning the title was about $250 million and about $1 billion if the value of the game broadcasts were factored in.

The lawsuit says because of the NCAA's restraints on athlete compensation, Jenkins was denied a share of game telecast revenue and compensation he would have received for media broadcast uses of his NIL (“BNIL”) as well as income he would have earned for his NIL from third parties for use in video games and other opportunities, including marketing, sponsorship, social media, branding and promotional and other NIL deals.

The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference were named as defendants, the lawsuit said, because each participated with the NCAA in the “collusive restraint of trade and other violations of law alleged in this Complaint.”

