Kremlin tempers expectations for Putin-Biden summit in June

The summit in Geneva will wrap up Biden’s first international trip as president, following his visit to Britain for a meeting of Group of Seven leaders and a NATO summit in Brussels.

The agenda is expected to include arms control, the situation in Ukraine, this week’s forced diversion of a Lithuania-bound flight by Russian-ally Belarus, efforts by both nations to stem the coronavirus pandemic and more.

The White House also is setting low expectations for the meeting, making it clear the Geneva summit isn’t likely to yield any major breakthroughs.

The Biden administration has repeatedly said it is seeking a “stable and predictable” relationship with Moscow. At the same time, it has called out Putin on allegations that the Russians interfered in last year’s U.S. presidential election and that the Kremlin was behind the massive SolarWinds hacking campaign that targeted at least nine U.S. agencies.

FILE - In this March 10, 2011 file photo, then Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia. The White House and the Kremlin are working to arrange a summit between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Switzerland in June. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is meeting with his Russian counterpart in the proposed host city of Geneva this week to finalize details. (RIA Novosti, Alexei Druzhinin/Pool via AP, file) Credit: Alexei Druzhinin Credit: Alexei Druzhinin

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of Pobeda (Victory) organising committee via teleconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin alleged Thursday that some of the country's foreign foes dream about biting off pieces of the country's vast territory, warning that Moscow would "knock their teeth out" if they ever try. (Sergei Ilyin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Sergei Ilyin Credit: Sergei Ilyin