Kremlin expects US answer on security guarantees next month

Russia has denied plans to launch an attack but has described a NATO expansion and weapons deployment in Ukraine as a “red line.”

During a marathon annual news conference on Thursday, Putin said U.S-Russia talks set to start in Geneva next month were a “positive” move, but he warned that Moscow expects the discussion to produce quick results.

However, the U.S. and its allies have said they won’t give Russia the kind of guarantee on Ukraine that Putin wants. A key principle of NATO is that membership is open to any qualifying country. American officials are conferring with European allies in advance of the Geneva talks.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Friday that his country must be part of any NATO security talks with Russia.

“Euro-Atlantic security is at stake in Ukraine, therefore, Ukraine should be part of security consultations on the matter,” Kuleba wrote on Twitter. “We support the idea of the U.S., the EU, NATO talking to Russia as long as the primary topic is ending the international armed conflict, Russia’s war on Ukraine.”

Kremlin spokesman Peskov rejected Western concerns about the Russian troop concentration near Ukraine, saying the country was entitled to deploy its military wherever it considers necessary on its territory. He presented the recent movements as a defensive response to provocations from the West.

He added that “it causes our deep concern and forces us to take certain measures to ensure our security.”

“Whatever Russia does with its troops, it does that on its own territory. and we can’t allow anyone to challenge that sovereign right,” Peskov said. “Russia takes certain action to move and redeploy its armed forces on its territory in view of unfriendly moves by our opponents from NATO - the U.S. and some European countries that have made some unambiguous maneuvers near our borders, conducted reconnaissance flights and deployed warships.”

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and shortly after cast its support behind a separatist rebellion in the country’s east. The fighting, which started more than seven years ago, has killed over 14,000 people and devastated Ukraine’s industrial heartland, known as the Donbas.

___

Yuras Karmanau in Kyiv, Ukraine contributed to this report.

Caption Russian soldiers take part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the Rostov region in southern Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Russia's top diplomat says that Russian and U.S. negotiators will sit down for talks early next year to discuss Moscow's demand for Western guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited

Caption A Russian soldier takes part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the Rostov region in southern Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says that Russian and U.S. negotiators will sit down for talks early next year to discuss Moscow's demand for Western guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this image released by Ukrainian Defense Ministry Press Service, Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (Ukrainian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited