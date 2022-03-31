Kremlin demands rubles for gas, EU leaders push back

Putin’s demand appeared to be part of Russia’s efforts to boost the ruble after the currency plunged under Western sanctions. After dropping as low as 143 rubles to the dollar in early March, on Thursday it took 82 rubles to buy a dollar, around the same level as the day Russia launched its invasion.

Economists say switching the gas payments to rubles would do little to support the Russian currency, since gas exporter Gazprom has to sell 80% of its foreign currency earnings for rubles anyway. The White House said Thursday that the ruble is no longer a reliable measure of Russia’s economy because it’s being artificially propped up.

Analysts at Evercore ISI said Putin’s primary motive seems to be “to prove he can bend EU leaders to his will.” They also said that even if Russia is able to force the EU to pay for gas in rubles, the European countries could retaliate by imposing more tariffs on Russian oil imports or banning them outright. While Russia could eventually sell the oil, the price would likely be at a steep discount, the analysts said.

The decree Putin signed and state news agency RIA Novosti published says a designated bank will open two accounts for each buyer, one in foreign currency and one in rubles. Buyers will pay in foreign currency and authorize the bank to sell it for rubles on Moscow’s currency exchange. The rubles would then be placed in the second account, where the gas is formally purchased.

People are “wondering what Putin is up to,” said Tim Ash, senior emerging markets sovereign strategist at BlueBay Asset Management. Putin may have read the German government’s unwillingness to boycott Russian energy “as weakness and is now trying to engineer this energy crisis ... the solution here is to call Putin’s bluff and say, sure, cut off energy supplies and see who breaks first.”

D'Emilio contributed from Rome. AP reporter Colleen Barry in Milan contributed.

Caption In this picture taken trough a window, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz waits for the arrival of Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Caption Italian Premier Mario Draghi attends a press conference at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Caption Italian Premier Mario Draghi attends a press conference at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Draghi said that the Russian president told him during a 40-minute phone call Wednesday evening that European companies can continue to pay for existing energy contracts in euros and dollars. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

D'Emilio contributed from Rome. AP reporter Colleen Barry in Milan contributed.