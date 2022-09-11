ajc logo
X

Alcaraz, Ruud open play in men's final | US Open updates

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain returns a shot to Casper Ruud, of Norway, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Combined ShapeCaption
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain returns a shot to Casper Ruud, of Norway, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

National & World News
Updated 44 minutes ago
After a long road to get there, Carlos Alcaraz has begun his U.S. Open men’s singles final against Casper Ruud

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

___

4:20 p.m.

After a long road to get there, Carlos Alcaraz has begun his U.S. Open men's singles final against Casper Ruud.

The No. 3 seed from Spain won five-set matches in the last three rounds, ending with his semifinal victory over American Frances Tiafoe. The 19-year-old played until 2:50 a.m., the latest finish ever at the U.S. Open, in his victory over Jannik Sinner in the previous round.

Ruud, the No. 5 seed, opened serve on the blue court with 9/11/01 stenciled in white on the green sideline. The roof above Arthur Ashe Stadium is closed on a rainy Sunday in New York on the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

___

3:40 p.m.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova won their first U.S. Open double's title and third major of the year, completing the career Grand Slam by rallying to beat Americans Caty McNally and Taylor Townsend 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

The Czech team finished an unbeaten season in the majors, winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles but not playing in the French Open after Krejcikova tested positive for COVID-19. They won it all at Roland Garros in 2021.

The third-seeded team in Flushing Meadows won its sixth Grand Slam title overall.

McNally and Townsend, playing for the first time in a major together after Townsend returned to action after giving birth last year, led 4-1 in the second set.

It was the second loss in the U.S. Open final for McNally, who partnered with Coco Gauff last year.

___

2:30 p.m.

A first-time Grand Slam champion will be crowned at the U.S. Open for the third consecutive year when Carlos Alcaraz meets Casper Ruud.

The winner will also move to No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz could become the youngest man to win a major since fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal did so at the same age at the 2005 French Open. Ruud would become the first No. 1 player from Norway.

Dominic Thiem won his first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open in 2020 and Daniil Medvedev did the same in 2021.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Casper Ruud, of Norway, reacts after defeating Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Casper Ruud, of Norway, reacts after defeating Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Combined ShapeCaption
Casper Ruud, of Norway, reacts after defeating Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Credit: Charles Krupa

Combined ShapeCaption
Barbora Krejcikova, of the Czech Republic, left, and Katerina Siniakova, of the Czech Republic celebrate defeating Taylor Townsend, of the United States, and Caty McNally, of the United States, in the final of the women's doubles at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Barbora Krejcikova, of the Czech Republic, left, and Katerina Siniakova, of the Czech Republic celebrate defeating Taylor Townsend, of the United States, and Caty McNally, of the United States, in the final of the women's doubles at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined ShapeCaption
Barbora Krejcikova, of the Czech Republic, left, and Katerina Siniakova, of the Czech Republic celebrate defeating Taylor Townsend, of the United States, and Caty McNally, of the United States, in the final of the women's doubles at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined ShapeCaption
Taylor Townsend, of the United States, right, and Caty McNally, of the United States, pose with the runner-up trophy after being defeated by Barbora Krejcikova, of the Czech Republic, and Katerina Siniakova, of the Czech Republic in the final of the women's doubles at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Taylor Townsend, of the United States, right, and Caty McNally, of the United States, pose with the runner-up trophy after being defeated by Barbora Krejcikova, of the Czech Republic, and Katerina Siniakova, of the Czech Republic in the final of the women's doubles at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined ShapeCaption
Taylor Townsend, of the United States, right, and Caty McNally, of the United States, pose with the runner-up trophy after being defeated by Barbora Krejcikova, of the Czech Republic, and Katerina Siniakova, of the Czech Republic in the final of the women's doubles at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

Editors' Picks
Anthony Varvaro, a former pitcher for the Braves, died in an auto accident Sunday, according to the team. He was 37.

Credit: File Photo

Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident on way to NYC 9/11 event2h ago
(Casey Sykes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Casey Sykes

Football rankings: Cedartown, Early County move up to No. 1
4h ago
Georgia Tech players celebrate their victory over Western Carolina on Saturday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 35-17 over Western Carolina. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s win over Western Carolina
2h ago
The breakthrough in Tyler Matzek’s mental health journey came when he met Jason Kuhn, a Navy SEAL who provided Matzek with perspective on everything. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek hopes to end stigma around mental health
1h ago
The breakthrough in Tyler Matzek’s mental health journey came when he met Jason Kuhn, a Navy SEAL who provided Matzek with perspective on everything. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek hopes to end stigma around mental health
1h ago
ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

Saints storm back to defeat Falcons, 27-26
36m ago
The Latest
St. Louis Cardinals fans hold up a sign for Albert Pujols as he comes to bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Pujols' 697th HR, moves into 4th, rallies Cards over Pirates
30m ago
Steelers' Watt leaves game vs Bengals with pectoral injury
42m ago
McDaniel era starts with a win, Dolphins top Patriots 20-7
50m ago
Featured
People gather at flowers and messages to tribute Queen Elizabeth II, in front of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Live updates: Biden accepts invitation for queen's funeral
2h ago
AJC remembers 9/11: Special presentation in Sunday ePaper edition
9h ago
Where to watch, listen, stream Saints at Falcons
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top