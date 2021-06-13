Krejcikova completes titles sweep in Paris with Siniakova

Krejcikova, who defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for the women’s singles title on Saturday, also became the first player to sweep both titles at any Grand Slam tournament since Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2016.

Krejcikova and Siniakova are both 25 but have extensive experience playing together, having started their partnership in the juniors back in 2013. It clearly showed in their 6-4, 6-2 win over Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Iga Swiatek in Sunday's final as they converted five of their seven break points.

After racing to a 4-0 lead in the opening set, they resisted a late comeback from their rivals with an efficient display at the net. Krejcikova served out the set at love as Mattek-Sands missed a tough backhand volley.

The Czech pair won the last four games and sealed the match with Siniakova's final backhand winner.

Siniakova and Krejcikova had already won in Paris in 2018 and claimed the Wimbledon trophy the same year.

“I’m just really happy that we have another title and looking forward we going to continue with our cooperation in Wimbledon and also for the Olympics," Krejcikova said. “I hope there’s going to be a bright future for us."

Swiatek was the defending singles champion in Paris but bowed out in the quarterfinals this year.

Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova, right, and compatriot Katerina Siniakova wave after they defeating USA's Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Poland's Iga Swiatek during their women's doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Sunday, June 13, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

