Kranjec leads 1st run in Alta Badia as Odermatt struggles

At the Beijing Olympics last winter, Kranjec was the only racer to seriously challenge Odermatt, who took gold amid a blizzard.

Odermatt won the opening two giant slaloms this season while Kranjec finished second and third in Sölden, Austria, and Val d'Isere, France, respectively.

Still, Odermatt can extend his lead in the overall category, after Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who is second in the standings, didn't finish his run.

Kranjec is chasing his third World Cup win, which would match Jure Kosir, the bronze medalist in slalom at the 1994 Olympics, as the most by a Slovenian man.

River Radamus and Tommy Ford, the top American GS skiers, both had trouble.

Radamus, who finished fourth at the Olympics, fell down on his left hip on the upper section and didn’t finish. Ford also lost control and had to check his skis to make the next gate, eventually crossing nearly 5 seconds behind.

___

