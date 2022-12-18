ajc logo
X

Kranjec leads 1st run in Alta Badia as Odermatt struggles

National & World News
1 hour ago
Olympic silver medalist Zan Kranjec led the opening run of the Alta Badia giant slalom while overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt struggled in ninth place

LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — Olympic silver medalist Zan Kranjec led the opening run of the Alta Badia giant slalom on Sunday while overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt struggled in ninth place.

Kranjec, a Slovenian skier, posted a significant advantage ahead of two Norwegians.

Henrik Kristoffersen stood 0.60 seconds behind Kranjec in second and Lucas Braathen was 0.73 back in third.

Odermatt, who appeared fatigued following several days of downhill racing in Val Gardena, had 1.42 to make up in the second leg later on the Gran Risa course.

Kranjec trailed Braathen at the final checkpoint but made up time on the flatter bottom section.

At the Beijing Olympics last winter, Kranjec was the only racer to seriously challenge Odermatt, who took gold amid a blizzard.

Odermatt won the opening two giant slaloms this season while Kranjec finished second and third in Sölden, Austria, and Val d'Isere, France, respectively.

Still, Odermatt can extend his lead in the overall category, after Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who is second in the standings, didn't finish his run.

Kranjec is chasing his third World Cup win, which would match Jure Kosir, the bronze medalist in slalom at the 1994 Olympics, as the most by a Slovenian man.

River Radamus and Tommy Ford, the top American GS skiers, both had trouble.

Radamus, who finished fourth at the Olympics, fell down on his left hip on the upper section and didn’t finish. Ford also lost control and had to check his skis to make the next gate, eventually crossing nearly 5 seconds behind.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Giovanni Auletta

Credit: Giovanni Auletta

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Dontae Smith announces return for fifth season15h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie in transfer portal
16h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Hobbled Georgia Tech wins easily over Alabama State
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC Braves Report podcast: Dansby Swanson leaves Braves for the Cubs
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC Braves Report podcast: Dansby Swanson leaves Braves for the Cubs
9h ago

Credit: AP

Braves acquire infielder Hoy Park as they continue to add organizational depth
The Latest

Credit: Lewis Joly

Israel deports Palestinian activist to France
2m ago
Economic pain, Turkish strikes drive Syrian Kurds to Europe
7m ago
Live updates | Argentina plays France in World Cup final
7m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
How to watch the World Cup finals in Atlanta - watch parties, TV channel and time.
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top