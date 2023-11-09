Kraken forward Jordan Eberle suffers cut on leg from skate blade, unlikely to play vs. Avalanche

Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle suffered a cut to his leg from a skate blade during practice that is likely to keep him sidelined for Thursday’s game at Colorado

2 hours ago

DENVER (AP) — Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle suffered a cut to his leg from a skate blade during practice that is likely to keep him sidelined for Thursday’s game at Colorado.

Eberle suffered the cut during practice on Wednesday ahead of the Kraken's game against the Avalanche. Seattle general manager Ron Francis told The Seattle Times that Eberle suffered a cut near his quad muscle and had an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

The team had not announced results of the MRI and Seattle coach Dave Hakstol was expected to speak after the team had a morning skate later Thursday.

The injury to Eberle comes with skate cuts in the spotlight after former NHL player Adam Johnson died last month after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England.

Eberle has one goal and three assists in 13 games this season, his third with Seattle. The injury prompted the Kraken to call up top prospects Shane Wright and Ryan Winterton from Coachella Valley of the AHL. Wright was Seattle’s first-round pick in 2022 and Winterton was a third-round pick in 2021. Wright appeared in eight games last season for Seattle, while Winterton is playing in his first season above juniors.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

