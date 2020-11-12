Kosovo's rival communities reach deal on World Heritage site

“Such an agreement testifies that the Republic of Kosovo is a country of equality, of freedom and rights which are respected and protected similarly for everyone,” Kosovar Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti, who was also involved in the talks, said in a statement.

Serbs are the biggest ethnic minority in Kosovo, though their number has decreased following the war when a Serbian crackdown on ethnic Albanian separatists led to the deaths of more than 10,000 people, mostly Albanians.

The conflict ended with NATO intervention, which forced Serbia to pull out of the province Serbs and the Serbian church consider their historic and cultural heartland — containing hundreds of Serbian Orthodox Christian monasteries and churches dating back to medieval times.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move that Belgrade doesn’t recognize.

Kosovo and Serbia have been in EU-negotiated normalization talks — that included the Decani road issue — since 2011 but few of the signed deals are applied in each country.

Visoki Decani Monastery was founded by Serbian King Saint Stefan Decanski, who was buried there after being killed by his son's followers. It blends western and eastern architectural styles and is richly decorated with frescoes. During the 1998-99 war it sheltered civilians.

——-

Semini reported from Tirana, Albania. Jovana Gec in Belgrade also contributed.