Kosovo war veterans clash with police, want higher pensions

Police said two police officers and a civilian were injured in the clashes.

Kosovo’s 1998-1999 fight to break away from Serbia was led by the Kosovo Liberation Army, whose main leaders are now being tried at a European Union-backed war crimes court in The Hague, Netherlands.

More than 13,000 people, mostly ethnic Albanians, died during the war before a NATO bombing campaign forced Serbia to pull its troops out of the country and to cede control to the United Nations and NATO. Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008 and was recognized by the United States and most of the West, but not by Serbia or its allies Russia and China.

Last month The Hague court sentenced two leaders of the Kosovo war veterans’ association to 4 1/2 years in prison for witness intimidation and obstructing justice by publicizing leaked confidential documents “pertaining to the investigations and internal work” of the prosecutors.