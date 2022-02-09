Kosovo stops renovation of house linked to Nazi collaborator

The German ambassador to Pristina, Joern Rohde, said he was very concerned about the plan to renovate “Xhafer Deva’s house.”

“No history whitewashing! Don’t distort the truth about the Holocaust or war crimes committed by the Nazis and local collaborators,” Rohde tweeted.

Culture minister Ceku rejected the suggestion that Kosovo was "a denier of (the) Holocaust.”

“We as a nation have given numerous historical evidences for sheltering and rescuing Jewish people,” Ceku told The Associated Press.

The European Commission, Kosovo’s Culture Ministry and the United Nations Development Program. which the EU picked to implement the project, said they would try to find “alternatives for the future benefit of the local community and inter-community dialogue.”

But Flori Zevi, a Jewish activist in Pristina, said he would urge the partners in the project that “the restoration should go ahead” and include devoting a corner to a museum that tells the story of the at least 100 Jews who were taken from Mitrovica and executed in Serbia by the Nazis.

The building is on a temporary list of protected cultural heritage sites in Kosovo.