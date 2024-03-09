Kosovo OKs referendums in 4 Serb-majority municipalities on whether to oust ethnic Albanian mayors

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s Central Electoral Commission on Saturday approved referendums in four Serb-majority municipalities to be held on April 21 on whether to oust their ethnic Albanian mayors whose election last year raised tensions between Serbia and Kosovo.

The commission's decision passed with eight votes in favor and two abstentions, according to a statement.

The commission also confirmed a petition held in January in which about one-fourth of around 45,000 eligible voters in four municipalities in northern Kosovo — Northern Mitrovica, Leposavic, Zvecan and Zubin Potok — where most of Kosovo's ethnic Serb minority lives, were in favor of the new vote. At least 20% of eligible voters was needed.