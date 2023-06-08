X

Kosovo complains of biased western envoys in talks with its former foe Serbia

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By by LLAZAR SEMINI, Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago
Kosovo’s prime minister has complained of bias against his country from the United States and the European Union and tolerance of what he calls Serbia’s authoritarian regime

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s prime minister on Thursday complained of bias against his country from the United States and the European Union and tolerance of what he called Serbia’s authoritarian regime.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti said his Cabinet took a different stance. “We insist that behaving well with an autocrat doesn’t make him behave better. On the contrary,” he said.

The U.S. and EU envoys for the Kosovo-Serbia talks — Gabriel Escobar and Miroslav Lajcak respectively — “come to us with demands, with requests of the other side,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Ethnic Serbs recently clashed with Kosovo police and then the NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping force, leaving 30 soldiers and over 50 Serbs injured and provoking fears of a renewal of the region’s bloody conflicts.

After the soldiers were injured last week, NATO said it would send an additional 700 troops to northern Kosovo.

The clashes grew out of an earlier confrontation after ethnic Albanian candidates who were declared the winners of local elections in northern Kosovo entered municipal buildings to take office and were blocked by Serbs. Ethnic Serbs overwhelmingly boycotted the votes.

Brussels has asked Kosovo to withdraw its special police forces from northern Kosovo, where most of the ethnic Serb minority lives, and to hold fresh elections.

In February and March, Kosovo and Serbia reached a EU-facilitated deal on normalizing relations, with an 11-point plan for implementation. The process remains the focus of the talks mediated by the envoys from Washington and Brussels.

Kurti insisted the special police forces could not be “downsized” until criminal Serb gangs either left the country or were arrested. He said there was peace in Kosovo if there were no “orders for violence from Belgrade.”

Western powers should not indulge Belgrade, the root problem of the violence in the Western Balkans, Kurti said.

Kurti complained that even for the April snap election in the four northern municipalities with a Serb majority population, “international mediators, European facilitators failed us."

He said they urged Kosovo to make electoral amendments but did not put pressure on the ethnic Serbs’ only political party to take part in the vote.

He said he would need the international community’s help to foster political pluralism in the ethnic Serb minority “for a fair competition, for a democratic race for new mayors.”

“We cannot afford another process where Serbian candidates boycott it a couple of days before the elections start because that's what Belgrade orders,” he said.

Serbia and its former province Kosovo have been at odds for decades, with Belgrade refusing to recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence. The violence near their shared border has stirred fear of a renewal of a 1998-99 conflict in Kosovo that claimed more than 10,000 lives and resulted in the KFOR peacekeeping mission.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Firms Trump hired to investigate fraud claims could help Fulton DA4h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Cops: Mom, boyfriend arrested after boy beaten, left unconscious for 2 days
54m ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Supreme Court ruling could reshape Georgia congressional districts
1h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

PSC scraps plan allowing more tire burning for electricity - for now
1h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

PSC scraps plan allowing more tire burning for electricity - for now
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

New efforts in Atlanta are boosting Black developers
6h ago
The Latest
Poor air quality from Canadian wildfires affects people as far as away as North Carolina
6m ago
Panthers hand first-team reps over to rookie QB Bryce Young
9m ago
In Celine Song's soulful 'Past Lives,' a triangle of love, identity and destiny
10m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Report: Georgia board that regulates doctors still fails to protect patients
22h ago
Why the Braves sent down Michael Soroka and will give AJ Smith-Shawver a start
Election 2024: Georgia presidential candidate visit tracker
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top