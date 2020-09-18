Kosovo awards Trump with Order of Freedom for peace efforts

Kosovo, a former Serbian province, and Serbia have been negotiating under European Union mediation since 2011 on normalizing their ties. Serbia fought a brutal 1998-1999 war with separatist fighters in Kosovo. The war ended after NATO conducted a 78-day airstrike campaign against Serbia.

Kosovo was run by the United Nations for nine years before it declared independence in 2008. Most western nations recognize Kosovo’s statehood, but not Serbia.

In another nod to inroads made this year, a member of Sweden’s parliament nominated the governments of the U.S., Kosovo and Serbia for the Nobel Peace Prize.

In a letter sent to Trump, Thaci said that the Kosovo-Serbia deal can be achieved “only under the powerful leadership of the United States of America. Your role in that process is vital.”

Thaci also invited Trump for a visit to Kosovo.

Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci signs the Order of Freedom awarded to U.S President Donald Trump, in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Kosovo's president awarded U.S. President Donald Trump with one of the country's highest medals - Kosovo's Order of Freedom - for his government's efforts on peace and reconciliation in the former war-torn region. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu

