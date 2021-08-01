Kosovo awards rule of law medal to Biden’s late son Beau

In a ceremony held in front of the presidential office, Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani handed over the medal to the U.S. Ambassador to Pristina, Philip S. Kosnett.

Beau Biden was in the Balkan country 20 years ago to help establish the rule of law there as it became independent from Yugoslavia. In a pre-recorded speech, Biden described the medal as “incredible” and “a great honor to recognize the legacy of our son.”