Korean firm's $22B investment will mean new US jobs, WH says

“In the past, these kinds of technology investments went to China,” Biden said. “Today, and in my administration, these types of technology investments are coming to the United States.”

SK Group had already previously said it would invest $7 billion for new facilities that produce batteries for electric vehicles in Tennessee and Kentucky, as part of a joint venture with Ford Motor Co.

Last year, there was $333.6 billion dollars in foreign investment in the U.S., the highest on record since 2016 and a 73% increase from 2020, the White House said in a statement.

The announced investment is part of the Biden administration's efforts to reduce the impact of supply chain bottlenecks around the globe, which the administration says are helping fuel record-high inflation. The White House is also championing a proposal advancing through Congress designed to boost the computer chips industry and high-tech research in the United States.

During a virtual meeting with industry and union leaders on Monday, Biden called semiconductors "the building blocks for the modern economy."

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden, on screen at center, participates in a meeting with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, fourth from right, from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The meeting comes as the Biden administration is seeking the cooperation of Asian allies such as South Korea to reinforce supply chains for critical components such as semiconductors. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh