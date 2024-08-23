Nation & World News

Korda shoots bogey-free 68 and leads by 3 during second round of Women's British Open

World No. 1 Nelly Korda has shot 4-under 68 to take a three-stroke clubhouse lead during the second round of the Women’s British Open in her quest for a second major title of a dominant year for the American
United States' Nelly Korda walks to the 3rd tee during the second round of the Women's British Open golf championship, in St Andrews, Scotland Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

United States' Nelly Korda walks to the 3rd tee during the second round of the Women's British Open golf championship, in St Andrews, Scotland Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
20 minutes ago

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — World No. 1 Nelly Korda shot 4-under 68 Friday to take a three-stroke clubhouse lead during the second round of the Women's British Open in her quest for a second major title of a dominant year for the American.

Korda was bogey-free around the Old Course on another blustery day at St. Andrews, while picking up birdies at Nos. 17 and 18 for the second straight day and more at the par-5 No. 5 and No. 9 after starting on the 10th.

Korda was 8 under for the tournament.

England's Charley Hull, the overnight leader by one stroke after a first-round 67, shot even par and was tied for second place with defending champion Lilia Vu of the United States (70).

Korda, Vu and Hull have been playing together in the opening two rounds and the marquee group has lived up to its billing.

Korda has already won the Chevron Championship in April — her second major and one of six wins in 2024 that have cemented her as the best player in the women's game.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

United States' Nelly Korda plays her tee shot on the 3rd during the second round of the Women's British Open golf championship, in St Andrews, Scotland Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

American Nelly Korda in action on day two of the 2024 Women's British Open golf championship, at St Andrews, Scotland, Friday Aug. 23, 2024. (Steve Welsh/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Britain's Charley Hull in action on day two of the 2024 Women's British Open golf championship, at St Andrews, Scotland, Friday Aug. 23, 2024. (Steve Welsh/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

United States' Lilia Vu plays her tee shot on the 3rd during the second round of the Women's British Open golf championship, in St Andrews, Scotland Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Korda shoots bogey-free 68 and leads by 3 during second round of Women's British Open20m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Charley Hull shoots 67 to lead wind-swept Women's British Open. Nelly Korda is one back
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Nelly Korda looks to rediscover unbeatable form in Women's British Open at the home of...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Brooks Koepka wins LIV Golf Greenbrier in a playoff over Rahm
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Analysis: Eagles have assembled another "Dream Team" but they know talent alone doesn't...19m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street points toward gains ahead of Fed Chair Powell's Jackson...19m ago
Korda shoots bogey-free 68 and leads by 3 during second round of Women's British Open20m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Did Orlando Arcia stare down Bryce Harper? ‘I was just enjoying my home run’
Atlanta takes center stage in Amazon’s ‘Jackpot!’ starring John Cena, Awkwafina
This Atlanta suburb is drawing many immigrants from the border