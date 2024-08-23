Korda shoots bogey-free 68 and leads by 3 during second round of Women's British Open

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — World No. 1 Nelly Korda shot 4-under 68 Friday to take a three-stroke clubhouse lead during the second round of the Women's British Open in her quest for a second major title of a dominant year for the American.

Korda was bogey-free around the Old Course on another blustery day at St. Andrews, while picking up birdies at Nos. 17 and 18 for the second straight day and more at the par-5 No. 5 and No. 9 after starting on the 10th.

Korda was 8 under for the tournament.