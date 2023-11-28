Koch network endorses Nikki Haley in Republican presidential primary

The decision marks a particularly painful blow to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, an ally of the organization, who had championed conservative priorities in Florida, but struggled to emerge as the clear Trump alternative in the 2024 GOP primary contest.

“Gov DeSantis has been a tremendous leader of rate state of Florida," Seidel said in a Tuesday conference call. "But all of the evidence we’ve already shared on this call point to the fact that Nikki Haley is the strongest candidate in this race and that’s why we decided to support her.”

The DeSantis camp was not pleased.

In a statement, DeSantis spokesman Andrew Romeo likened the Koch endorsement to a contribution to the Trump campaign.

“Congratulations to Donald Trump on securing the Koch endorsement. Like clockwork, the pro-open borders, pro-jail break bill establishment is lining up behind a moderate who has no mathematical pathway of defeating the former president,” Romeo wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Every dollar spent on Nikki Haley’s candidacy should be reported as an in-kind to the Trump campaign. No one has a stronger record of beating the establishment than Ron DeSantis, and this time will be no different.”

The endorsement helps Haley address what may have been her biggest strategic liability. While she has seized some momentum in the polls, he campaign lacked the same level of infrastructure on the ground in key primary states as DeSantis and Trump.

“I’m honored to have the support of Americans for Prosperity Action, including its millions of grassroots members all across the country,” Nikki Haley said in a statement. “AFP Action’s members know that there is too much at stake in this election to sit on the sidelines. This is a choice between freedom and socialism, individual liberty and big government, fiscal responsibility and spiraling debt. We have a country to save, and I’m grateful to have AFP Action by our side.”

___

AP writer Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina contributed.