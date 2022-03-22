Kobe, Shaq lead AP's 2000s all-decade team

“The Answer” had significant impacts on the court and in popular culture. As a player, the 6-foot guard was a scoring machine who was NBA Rookie of the Year in 1997. He was league MVP in 2001, when he led the Philadelphia 76ers to the NBA Finals. He won three of his four scoring titles in the 2000s and led the league in steals three straight years from 2001 to 2003. He was the All-Star Game MVP in 2001 and 2005. He was a fashion icon, with his cornrows, tattoos, headband and sleeve over his right arm. He was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

LeBRON JAMES

The hype behind James’ entry straight from high school into the pros was unmatched. And somehow, the dynamic 6-foot-8 forward lived up to it. He was the first pick in the 2003 draft, and he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers throughout the decade. He entered the league at age 18 with the size and strength of a power forward and the skill and basketball IQ of a veteran point guard. He was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2004, All-Star MVP in 2006 and 2008 and scoring champion in 2008. He got the Cavaliers to the Finals in 2007 -- a first in franchise history. He won the first of his four league MVP awards in 2009.

SHAQUILLE O’NEAL

O'Neal won four NBA titles between 2000 and 2006 -- three with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat. The 7-foot-1, 325-pound center was league MVP in 2000 and Finals MVP each year of the Lakers’ three-peat from 2000 to 2002. He was the scoring champion in 2000 and All-Star Game MVP in 2000, 2004 and 2009. His No. 34 is retired by the Lakers and No. 32 is retired by the Heat. He was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

Caption FILE - Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant sits on the bench during player introductions before playing against the Philadelphia 76ers in an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis, File) Credit: Jeff Lewis Credit: Jeff Lewis Caption FILE - Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant sits on the bench during player introductions before playing against the Philadelphia 76ers in an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis, File) Credit: Jeff Lewis Credit: Jeff Lewis

Caption FILE - Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant watches the clock run down the final seconds of Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal against the San Antonio Spurs in Los Angeles, May 14, 2002. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File) Credit: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN Credit: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN Caption FILE - Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant watches the clock run down the final seconds of Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal against the San Antonio Spurs in Los Angeles, May 14, 2002. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File) Credit: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN Credit: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN

Caption FILE - San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan, right, passes the ball around Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant (24) and Andrew Bynum during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game, Jan. 12, 2010, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay Caption FILE - San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan, right, passes the ball around Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant (24) and Andrew Bynum during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game, Jan. 12, 2010, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption FILE - San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan, left, holds up his 2014 NBA championship ring during a ceremony prior to an NBA basketball game between the Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks, in San Antonio on Oct. 28, 2014.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay Caption FILE - San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan, left, holds up his 2014 NBA championship ring during a ceremony prior to an NBA basketball game between the Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks, in San Antonio on Oct. 28, 2014.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption FILE - Denver Nuggets guard Allen Iverson puts up a shot during the second half of Game 2 of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, April 23, 2008, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Caption FILE - Denver Nuggets guard Allen Iverson puts up a shot during the second half of Game 2 of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, April 23, 2008, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption FILE - Former Philadelphia 76er Allen Iverson salutes the crowd during a retirement ceremony at halftime of an NBA basketball game between the 76ers and the Washington Wizards, March 1, 2014, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption FILE - Former Philadelphia 76er Allen Iverson salutes the crowd during a retirement ceremony at halftime of an NBA basketball game between the 76ers and the Washington Wizards, March 1, 2014, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James looks at the scoreboard in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards during their first-round NBA playoff basketball game on April 30, 2006, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Credit: EVAN VUCCI Credit: EVAN VUCCI Caption FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James looks at the scoreboard in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards during their first-round NBA playoff basketball game on April 30, 2006, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Credit: EVAN VUCCI Credit: EVAN VUCCI

Caption FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives past San Antonio Spurs forward Tim Duncan (21) and San Antonio Spurs forward Robert Horry, left, in the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball game in San Antonio, June 7, 2007. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak Caption FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives past San Antonio Spurs forward Tim Duncan (21) and San Antonio Spurs forward Robert Horry, left, in the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball game in San Antonio, June 7, 2007. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption FILE - Miami Heat center Shaquille O' Neal smiles while answering questions from reporters during a news conference at the Heat Media day on Oct. 4, 2004, in Miami. (AP Photo/David Adame, File) Credit: DAVID ADAME Credit: DAVID ADAME Caption FILE - Miami Heat center Shaquille O' Neal smiles while answering questions from reporters during a news conference at the Heat Media day on Oct. 4, 2004, in Miami. (AP Photo/David Adame, File) Credit: DAVID ADAME Credit: DAVID ADAME