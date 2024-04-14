Nation & World News

Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa, gifts exclusive sneakers to LA Dodgers on Mamba Day anniversary

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers received some special footwear Saturday, courtesy of Kobe Bryant’s widow
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts throws out San Diego Padres' Jackson Merrill at first base on a ground ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts throws out San Diego Padres' Jackson Merrill at first base on a ground ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
18 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers received some special footwear Saturday, courtesy of Kobe Bryant's widow.

On the eighth anniversary of Bryant's last NBA game, Vanessa Bryant gave members of the Dodgers exclusive sneakers in a team color scheme from the late basketball star's signature Nike line.

The club posted a thank you message to Vanessa Bryant with photos of the sneakers on the social media platform X, and shared video on Instagram of players opening their new Nike Kobe 6 LA Dodgers PE shoes.

Betts said he was going to wear them every day, and manager Dave Roberts said: “These are ridiculous. I’m going to rock these with Mamba pride.”

Bryant scored 60 points for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Utah Jazz at home in the last game of his career on April 13, 2016, often referred to as Mamba Day in a nod to his Black Mamba nickname.

He died in a helicopter crash at age 41 on Jan. 26, 2020.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

NBA basketball jerseys, including one worn by Kobe Bryant during game 1 the 2009 Finals, left, are displayed during a preview at Sotheby's in New York, Thursday, April 4, 2024. These items and other sports memorabilia are up for auction at Sotheby's currently. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar (10) is out at second base under Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts follows his RBI single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts walks to the mound to make a pitching change during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts speaks to the media before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Rico Wade, Atlanta rap pioneer and Dungeon Family member, dies at 52

Credit: AP

Braves’ Chris Sale pitches well, but lets fifth inning get away in loss

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Atlanta consumer guru Clark Howard reflects on 100th Habitat for Humanity home

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Former Sen. David Perdue tiptoes back onto the political stage

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Former Sen. David Perdue tiptoes back onto the political stage

Credit: AP

‘He should be back stronger than ever’: Braves’ Spencer Strider is latest injured star
The Latest
Israel hails 'success' in blocking Iran's unprecedented attack. Biden now seeks...
7m ago
THE LATEST
Israel hails interception of drones and missiles in unprecedented attack by Iran
18m ago
Officer, bystanders hailed for confronting and stopping a man who killed 6 at a Sydney...
33m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Cassie Wright

Check out these 8 new spots for outdoor dining around metro Atlanta
Team Swarm tops Team Wreck ‘Em in Georgia Tech spring football game
Tiger Woods suffers through worst round at the Masters