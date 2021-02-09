Koala rescued after 5-car pileup on Australian freeway

“It decided to come to the front toward me, so I said, ‘OK, you stay here. I’ll get out,’” she said.

“It started sitting for a while on the steering wheel: (as if ) saying: ‘let’s go for a drive,’ and that’s when I started taking photos,” she added.

Tugwell said she had learned from past experience how to calm koalas by covering their eyes. She lives near a eucalyptus forest outside Adelaide and has twice called animal handlers to rescue koalas injured in fights with other koalas.

“I live up in the hills, and if you let them do what they want to do and you don’t chase them or something, they’re OK,” Tugwell said.

The leather trimmings of her luxury vehicle were scratched by the animal, but Tugwell said the happy ending was well worth the damage.

The koala later was released in a forest — well away from the freeway.

This photo released by Nadia Tugwell, shows a koala inside Tugwell's car in Adelaide, Australia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The koala has been rescued after causing a five-car pileup while trying to cross a six-lane freeway in southern Australia. (Nadia Tugwell via AP) Credit: Nadia Tugwell Credit: Nadia Tugwell

This photo released by Nadia Tugwell, shows a koala inside Tugwell's car in Adelaide, Australia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The koala has been rescued after causing a five-car pileup while trying to cross a six-lane freeway in southern Australia. (Nadia Tugwell via AP) Credit: Nadia Tugwell Credit: Nadia Tugwell

This photo released by Nadia Tugwell, shows a koala on eucalyptus tree after being released from a free-way in Adelaide, Australia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The koala has been rescued after causing a five-car pileup while trying to cross a six-lane freeway in southern Australia. (Nadia Tugwell via AP) Credit: Nadia Tugwell Credit: Nadia Tugwell