Ko returns to country of her birth to win BMW Ladies

11 hours ago
WONJU, South Korea (AP) — Lydia Ko won her 18th career title in the country of her birth after completing a 7-under 65 final round at the BMW Ladies Championship on Sunday.

Ko finished the South Korea-based tournament with a 21-under 267, four strokes ahead of Andrea Lee, who had a final round of 3-under 69.

“This is probably the best I’ve played, the most consistently I’ve played,” Ko said.

“I played the back nine really well in all four of my rounds, and I think that was the big key for me.”

Ko slipped to 15 under when she had a bogey at the No. 7 before firing in six birdies to leave the rest of the pack behind.

“Every time I come back to Korea, even though I play under the New Zealand flag, so many people support me … I think that is such a boost,” Ko said.

There was a three-way tie for third place with Hye-Jin Choi, Hyo Joo Kim and Lilia Vu all ending up at 16-under 272.

Atthaya Thitikul, who carded a tournament record 9-under 63 on the first day, ended up fourth following a disappointing round of 2-over 74 on Sunday with five bogeys and only three birdies.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

