Ko returns to country of her birth to win BMW Ladies

“Every time I come back to Korea, even though I play under the New Zealand flag, so many people support me … I think that is such a boost,” Ko said.

There was a three-way tie for third place with Hye-Jin Choi, Hyo Joo Kim and Lilia Vu all ending up at 16-under 272.

Atthaya Thitikul, who carded a tournament record 9-under 63 on the first day, ended up fourth following a disappointing round of 2-over 74 on Sunday with five bogeys and only three birdies.

