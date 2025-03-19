Nation & World News
Knox's last-second layup lifts Alabama State over Saint Francis 70-68 in First Four

Amarr Knox’s layup with a second left lifted Alabama State to its first NCAA Tournament win, 70-68 over Saint Francis (PA) in a matchup of No. 16 seeds in the First Four
Alabama State players react to a TJ Madlock basket during the second half of a First Four college basketball game against Saint Francis in the NCAA Tournament, Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio.

Alabama State players react to a TJ Madlock basket during the second half of a First Four college basketball game against Saint Francis in the NCAA Tournament, Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio.
By JEFF WALLNER – Associated Press
4 minutes ago

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Amarr Knox's layup with a second left lifted Alabama State to its first NCAA Tournament win Tuesday night, 70-68 over Saint Francis (PA) in a matchup of No. 16 seeds in the First Four.

Knox scored 16 points to help the Hornets earn a date with No. 1 overall seed Auburn on Thursday in a South Region game at Lexington, Kentucky.

Saint Francis, which lost its season opener at Dayton, made an unlikely return to the same arena as the 19th team to enter the NCAA Tournament with a losing record. Those teams are now 0-19.

Juan Cranford Jr., playing in his hometown, led Saint Francis with 18 points. Valentino Pinedo had 17 for the Red Flash (16-18), who led by as many as nine.

Alabama State (20-15) was making its fifth NCAA Tournament appearance.

Saint Francis shot 59% and went 6 of 12 from 3-point range to take a 39-34 lead into halftime.

Micah Octave's steal and dunk put Alabama State ahead by four with 1:36 left. But the Red Flashes tied the score at 68 on Chris Moncrief's 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining.

Alabama State players celebrate with fans following their 70-68 win over Saint Francis during a First Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio.

Credit: AP

Alabama State's Jasteven Walker (25) celebrates with teammates following the team's 70-68 win over Saint Francis during a First Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio.

Credit: AP

Saint Francis guard Juan Cranford Jr. (4) drives against Alabama State's TJ Madlock, left, during the first half of a First Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio.

Credit: AP

Saint Francis' Wisler Sanon II (23) dribbles against Alabama State's Micah Simpson during the first half of a First Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio.

Credit: AP

Saint Francis head coach Rob Krimmel, right, reacts to a three-point basket during the first half of a First Four college basketball game against Alabama State in the NCAA Tournament, Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio.

Credit: AP

Saint Francis guard Wisler Sanon II (23) chases a loose ball during the first half of a First Four college basketball game against Alabama State in the NCAA Tournament, Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio.

Credit: AP

Alabama State guard TJ Madlock, left, shoots against Saint Francis' Chris Moncrief (0) during the first half of a First Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio.

Credit: AP

