'Know My Name' author Chanel Miller has written a children's book, 'Magnolia Wu Unfolds It All'

NEW YORK (AP) — Chanel Miller's next book after her prize-winning memoir “Know My Name” will help fulfill a longtime dream — to write and illustrate children's stories.

Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Wednesday that Miller's “Magnolia Wu Unfolds It All” will be released April 23. The publisher is calling the book a “funny and poignant story of friendship and community” centered on a New York City laundromat, a 10-year-old detective and the timeless mystery of missing socks.

“I crafted these characters because I was longing to move freely through the world with fearless curiosity, to refocus on life’s funny little miraculous moments," Miller said in a statement. "I was craving joy and they helped me find it.“