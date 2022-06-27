ajc logo
Knife attacker kills 1, wounds 5 at German asylum shelter

A knife-wielding attacker has stabbed several people in a shelter for asylum-seekers in southern Germany, killing one man and wounding at least five people

BERLIN (AP) — A knife-wielding attacker stabbed several people in a shelter for asylum-seekers in southern Germany, killing one man and wounding at least five people, German news agency dpa reported Monday.

The attacker, reportedly a resident of the shelter, is said to have knocked on the doors of the rooms of the building in Kressbronn, on Lake Constance, on Sunday evening. When residents opened, he stabbed them, dpa reported.

One man died of his injuries right away, one seriously injured man was flown to a hospital, and four other injured people were taken to the hospital by ambulance. It was not immediately clear whether other people were also wounded.

Police officers detained a 31-year-old man, whose name was not given in line with German privacy policy, in front of the asylum-seekers’ shelter. Forensic specialists were investigating the scene on Monday morning.

