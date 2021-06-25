Knife attack in German city leaves 3 dead, suspect arrested

A woman who said she had witnessed the incident told German RTL television that the police then stepped in.

“He had a really big knife with him and was attacking people," Julia Runze said. “And then many people tried to throw chairs or umbrellas or cellphones at him and stop him.”

“The police then approached him and I think a shot was fired, you could hear that clearly.”

Police spokeswoman Kerstin Kunick said officers were alerted around 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) to a knife attack on Barbarossa Square in the center of the city. Würzburg is a city of about 130,000 people located between Munich and Frankfurt.

Bavaria’s governor Markus Soeder expressed shock at the news of the attack. “We grieve with the victims and their families,” he wrote on Twitter.

“A big thank you and respect for the spirited intervention by many citizens, who confronted the suspected attacker in a determined way,” Soeder added. “And also to all first responders for their work at the scene.”

Almost five years ago a 17-year-old refugee from Afghanistan wounded four people with an ax on a train near Wuerzburg. He then fled and attacked a woman passer-by before police shot him dead.

Caption Police cars attend the scene of an incident in Wuerzburg, Germany, Friday June 25, 2021. German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the southern city of Wuerzburg on Friday. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP) Credit: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand Credit: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

Caption Police attend the scene of an incident in Wuerzburg, Germany, Friday June 25, 2021. German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the southern city of Wuerzburg on Friday. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP) Credit: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand Credit: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

Caption Police attend the scene of an incident in Wuerzburg, Germany, Friday June 25, 2021. German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the southern city of Wuerzburg on Friday. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP) Credit: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand Credit: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

Caption Police attend the scene of an incident in Wuerzburg, Germany, Friday June 25, 2021. German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the southern city of Wuerzburg on Friday. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP) Credit: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand Credit: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

Caption Police attend the scene of an incident in Wuerzburg, Germany, Friday June 25, 2021. German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the southern city of Wuerzburg on Friday. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP) Credit: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand Credit: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

Caption Police cars attend the scene of an incident in Wuerzburg, Germany, Friday June 25, 2021. German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the southern city of Wuerzburg on Friday. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP) Credit: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand Credit: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

Caption Emergency services attend the scene of an incident in Wuerzburg, Germany, Friday June 25, 2021. German police say several people have been injured in an incident in the southern city of Wuerzburg. (Carolin Gi'ibl/dpa via AP) Credit: Carolin Gi'ibl Credit: Carolin Gi'ibl

Caption Police cars attend the scene of an incident in Wuerzburg, Germany, Friday June 25, 2021. German police say several people have been injured in an incident in the southern city of Wuerzburg. (Carolin Gi'ibl/dpa via AP) Credit: Carolin Gi'ibl Credit: Carolin Gi'ibl

Caption Police attend the scene of an incident in Wuerzburg, Germany, Friday June 25, 2021. German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the southern city of Wuerzburg on Friday. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP) Credit: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand Credit: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand