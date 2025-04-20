Knicks use a 21-0 run in the 4th quarter to beat the Pistons 123-112 in Game 1

By the time they scored again, the Knicks were ahead by 13 points, the delirious fans inside Madison Square Garden roaring louder with every Pistons miscue after they played with such poise for much of the game.

Payne converted a three-point play to start the run, Brunson scored and Payne made a 3-pointer to tie it at 98, and the onslaught would last for nearly five minutes. Payne and Brunson combined for the first 17 points before Josh Hart had the final two baskets to make it 111-98 with 4:50 remaining.

Tobias Harris scored 25 points for Detroit, but just three in the second half. Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 12 assists, but the Knicks limited the star guard to 8-for-21 shooting in his playoff debut.

Brunson, who missed 15 games late in the season with a sprained right ankle, was just 4 for 15 in the first half and appeared to be hobbling in the third quarter after tweaking his ankle again. But he changed out of his green sneakers and found another gear in the fourth along with the Knicks.

The Pistons remained winless in the postseason since Game 4 of the 2008 Eastern Conference finals.

